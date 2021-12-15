Hastings, Nebraska resident Tom Singkofer, 76, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home.
No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tom was born August 15, 1945 in Mosinee, WI to Victor and Leona Singkofer. He served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic during the Vietnam War. Tom married Laura Behring on November 2, 1974. He was employed as the wastewater superintendent. He was a member of the American Legion. Tom liked fishing and deer hunting was his passion.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Victor Singkofer, and grandson, Kyle McManus.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Singkofer; children and spouses, Lorraine & David Ryan, Dawn & Ian McManus, Valerie Warner, Tom Singkofer Jr.; grandchildren and spouse, Vickie & Amr Ryan-Gallal, Miranda Warner, Brandon Singkofer, Daryll Singkofer, Drake Singkofer; great-granddaughter, Amelia Ryan-Gallal; siblings & spouses, Jerri & George Richards, Annette Seimmers, Patty Cortright, Mike & Marge Singkofer, Fred Singkofer, Steve Singkofer, Bob & Mary Singkofer.
