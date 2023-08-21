Tonna L. Gilbert, 55, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her home from cancer.
Service will be Saturday, August 26th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. Private family burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. They will go to support some of her favorite causes; First St. Paul Lutheran Church, Special Children’s Fund (C/O Mary Lanning Healthcare) and Heartland Pet Connection.
If you wish to honor her memory in a different way just do something nice for other people, animals (such as adopt a pet), the environment (plant a tree) or donate blood.
The service will be live streamed on Merten-Butler Mortuary’s Website. To view the service, go to Tonna’s obituary and click the play button towards the bottom of the page.
Tonna was born on November 3, 1967, to Frank (Jess) and Mary Ann (Arterburn) Toepfer at Red Cloud, Nebraska. Tonna graduated from Blue Hill High School, CCC and Hastings College.
She married the love of her life, Bradley Gilbert in November 1990. They spent the next 32-plus years together. They had 2 sons, Nick and Josh, whom she described as her pride and joy.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and for many years enjoyed her career in nursing. Tonna loved animals of all kinds, but especially cats. She cherished time with family and friends, reading, gardening, baking, decorating and crafts.
Tonna was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Keith and Jean Gilbert; sisters and brother-in-law, Karen and James Baird, Mila Wulbern; brothers-in-law, Steve Swanstrom and Larry Bruhn; sisters-in-law, Diane Gilbert and Kathy Gilbert; nieces, Kandace Fisher and Kelly Gilbert.
Tonna is survived by her husband, Bradley; sons, Nicholas and Joshua; sisters, Jeraldine Swanstrom and Elberta Bruhn; brother-in-law, John Wulbern; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and Julie Gilbert, Steve and Sheri Gilbert, Richard and Robin Gilbert, Kent and Laura Gilbert, Doug and Nikki Terry, Gary and Bonita Fisher as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
