Tonna L. Gilbert, 55, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her home from cancer.

Service will be Saturday, August 26th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. Private family burial will be at a later date.