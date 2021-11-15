Kenesaw, Nebraska resident Traci N. Lindsey, 55, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Graveside Services and burial will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Linn, KS. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Premier Estates – Kenesaw, NE c/o Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 North Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Traci was born May 28, 1966 in Washinton, KS to Ronald E. & Norma J. (Schwerdtfeger) Linsdey. She graduated in 1985 from Millard South High School in Omaha. Traci attended First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Traci was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ricky Lindsey; and uncles, J D Lindsey and Donald Kramer.
Survivors include her siblings and spouses, Lucinda Rae Sardeson-Highshoe of Washington State, Rhonda Sue Lindsey and life partner Dale Gilmore of Ashland, James and Michelle Lindsey of Houston, TX; 3 nieces; 4 great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts and uncles, Iona and Hoyt Woodbury of Hutchinson, KS, Sandra Kramer of Washington, KS, Charles Lindsey of Martinez, CA, Roger and Kathy Lindsey of Martinez, CA; many cousins and friends; special friends and caregivers, Annie Sheppard and Sara Brown.
