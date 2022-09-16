Travis James Thelander, 34, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, in Hastings.
He was employed at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland, NE.
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 5:49 pm
Travis James Thelander, 34, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, in Hastings.
He was employed at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland, NE.
Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harlan and Betty Green and Ollie and Mildred Thelander; his son, Lane Eugene on June 22, 2021; and his uncle, Rodney Green.
Survivors include his father, Calvin Thelander of Superior; mother, Polly Cardwell of Littleton, CO; his children, Briley, Harlan and Creighton; his special friend, Erin Jarzynka and her children Trevon and Kaylei; his siblings, Kristi (James) Wertz of Rock Springs, WY; Joni Payne of Geneva; Ted Thelander of Hastings, and Jeff Thelander of Omaha; and other relatives and host of many friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will take place at Bostwick Cemetery in Bostwick, NE.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.