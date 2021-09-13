Trisha Lee Mewhirter, 46, of Harvard, Nebraska died in the early morning of September 11, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
A memorial service will be held 9:00 am Wednesday, September 15, at the Clay Center Christian Church.
Trisha Mewhirter was born on August 8, 1975, in Portsmouth, Virginia to James M. Mewhirter and Laura Lee Dixon. She spent most of her childhood in Albion, NE. Trisha attended Albion Highschool.
She was a member of the Albion United Methodist Church and Harvard’s Community Clef Club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially her cat, Ryker. Trisha enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Lieah Isabelle, watching the Lady Cardinals on the court, and watching Netflix series with her daughters.
Trisha was survived by her father, James (Sandi) Mewhirter of Geneva; children, Bailee Parrish, Morgan Mewhirter, and Tyler (Kelly) Parrish of Harvard; grandchild, Lieah Isabelle Quijada of Ruskin; and brothers, Chris (Kim) Mewhirter of Blue Earth, MN and Jason Mewhirter of Lawton, OK.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Lee Mewhirter and grandparents, Ruth and Rudy Mewhirter.
