Hastings, Nebraska resident Tristen S. Owens, 18, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, at Harvard United Church of Christ in Harvard with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard. Visitation and time of sharing with family and friends will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Harvard United Church of Christ. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Tristen’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tristen was born July 27, 2003, in Holdrege, NE to Clint Owens and Mildred Gusman. He attended Harvard High School. Tristen was a cashier at Domino’s Pizza in Hastings. He attended Harvard United Church of Christ.
Tristen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Connie Owens.
Survivors include his parents, Clint & Mersadies Owens of Hastings; siblings, Danny James Carriker, Chance Weaver, Xavier Nacke, Taryn Bortis, Lundyn Jepsen, Ashton Schrieber, Treyton Griffith; aunt, Kelly Owens of Fredericksburg, VA; cousins, Damon Gill, Keegan Andrews; fiancée, Kathryn Owens-Karash of Hastings.
