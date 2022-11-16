Twila M. Berry, 81, of Superior, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 in Superior.
Per Twila's wishes, no funeral service is planned at this time. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
