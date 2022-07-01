A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Tyler Quinn Christensen will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, NE. The service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
An inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Orleans Cemetery, Orleans, Nebraska. A Time of Gathering to remember Tyler will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at JB’s Sports Bar & Grill in Holdrege.
He was born on March 10, 1979, in Alma, and raised in Orleans, NE. He attended Orleans Public Schools, and then the consolidated school system at Southern Valley Schools in rural Oxford, NE. He was a member of the swim team, baseball team, and basketball team as well as 4-H, Future Problem Solvers, and Mansion Builders. Tyler studied computer systems and programming at Hastings College in Hastings and DeVry University in Denver, CO.
Tyler was preceded in death by his father Lee Christensen; his much-loved grandparents: George and Carol Ann (Hosier) Quinn, and Raymond and LaVerne (Borges) Christensen; uncles: Earl Christensen, and LeRoy Keezer; and cousin, Kevin Keezer.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Debra (Quinn) Sindt and step-father, Rex Sindt of Holdrege; step-mother, Diane (Roeder) Christensen of Orleans; sister, Jenae Batt and her husband, Matthew of Saint Paul; brother, John Christensen and his wife, Sooki of Roeland Park; step-siblings, Rex’s daughters: Bridgette Ohrt, and Katie Sindt both of Holdrege; Diane’s children: Katy Shaw and her husband, Jay of Orleans; and Jesse Gardner of Long Island, Kansas; nephews and nieces: Wyatt, Marshall, Eden, and Grace Christensen; nephew and godson, Emory Batt; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and special friends, including: Dave and Tai Webb.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.