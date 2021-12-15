Hastings, Nebraska resident Tyre Sorgen, 22, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., Friday, December 17, at All Saints Chapel in Good Samaritan Society in Hastings with Rev. Andrew Springer officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Tyre was a snake whisper, having many snakes. He enjoyed football, skateboarding, PlayStation, and fishing. Tyre really loved all things to do with music and especially loved spending time with his children.
Tyre is survived by his children, Evelynn, Kody, and Tyre Jr.; mother, Kristin Johnson; father, Michael Cabell; stepfather, Nick Lintz; sister, Tori Lintz; grandparents, Robert and Kathy Sorgen, Roxy Epperson, Brandi Bosier (Vito Pace); along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lori Gundersen and Charles Bucknell; and brothers, Joshua and Jamal.
