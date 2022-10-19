Hastings, Nebraska, resident Tyrique L. Lockridge, 16, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Missouri as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Celebration of Life and Time of Sharing will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Ella Lockridge officiating. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date c/o Sheraton Lockridge, 1203 East Park Street #17, Hastings, NE 68901.