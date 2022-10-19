Hastings, Nebraska, resident Tyrique L. Lockridge, 16, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Missouri as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Celebration of Life and Time of Sharing will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Ella Lockridge officiating. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date c/o Sheraton Lockridge, 1203 East Park Street #17, Hastings, NE 68901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tyrique was born July 14, 2006, in Cape Girardeau, MO, to Lydia L. Lockridge. He attended Hastings Senior High School where he was a junior.
Tyrique was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Mary Lockridge; uncle, Jackie Lockridge; and aunt, WillieMae Lockridge.
Survivors include his mother, Lydia Lockridge; grandmother, Ella Lockridge; siblings, Tramia, Kendall, Shani; aunts and family, Sheraton Lockridge, Miah Terry, Jamarion, Kamron, Trinity, Jaylin, Sarah Lockridge, Michael, Maraya, Kna’ledge; uncles and family, Johnathan and Brianna Lockridge, Johnathan Jr., Jenesis, Billy Lockridge; grandfather, Johnnie Walker; and several other extended family.
