Ursula “Uschi” Hanson, 78, of Port Byron, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 5–7 pm on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, 202 N. Main St., Port Byron, IL.
Private Graveside Services will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Ursula was born July 9, 1944 in Grunberg, Poland and raised in Aalen, Germany by her parents Martin and Irma (Diselberger) Messinger, both of German descent.
She met Conley Hanson while he was stationed in Germany with the US Army in 1963. They were married on July 17, 1965 in Inavale, NE at the New Virginia Church and have celebrated 57 years.
Ursula worked primarily as a baker for several schools, most recently retiring from United Township High School in East Moline.
Ursula led an active lifestyle. She enjoyed camping, boating and generally loved being out in nature. She also enjoyed traveling and exploring the world with her husband Conley. When she wasn’t outdoors, she loved to bake and cook.
Above all else, she deeply loved spending time with her family and friends.
Ursula is survived by her husband, Conley Hanson, Port Byron, IL; her children, Marty (Amy) Hanson, Colona, IL, Renae (Joe) Miller, Hillsdale, IL; her sister, Rita (Siegfried) Schmiedtgen, Aalen, Germany; grandchildren, Logan Harrington, Kirstin Miller (Nolan Booth), Mackenna Miller, and Wyatt Miller; and a great grandson, Abel Booth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Heinrich and Alfons Messinger; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Margit & Garhard Bohm and Else & Willy Protzel.
