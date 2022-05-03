Val Jean Reinsch, 90, of Geneva, Nebraska passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Geneva.
Val Jean was born to Max and Freda (Issler) Steiger on February 14, 1932 in Grafton, NE.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva with Fr. Harlan Waskowiak officiating. Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.