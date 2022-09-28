Valerian Adrian Kucera, the son of William Henry and Stella Helen (Mixiner) Kucera, was born April 30, 1932, at Deweese, Nebraska.
He departed this life September 26, 2022, at the Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, Nebraska at the age of 90 years, 4 months and 26 days.
A lifelong resident of the area, Val received his formal education attending rural school near Deweese.
A veteran of the United States Army, he served his country during the Korean War enlisting on December 3, 1952, and was honorably discharged on November 10, 1954.
Following his military service, he was employed in construction work in the area.
He was united in marriage with Bonnie Hesman on September 25, 1956. The family returned to the farm at Deweese to live. This union was blessed with eight children.
Val farmed and worked for a period of time with Western Land Roller and later with Dutton Lainson Company, both in Hastings.
In the 1970’s he farmed for Gary Shuck for a number of years at Edgar. This marriage later ended in divorce.
Val was employed for 20 years with Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
In 1999, Val was married to Virginia (Hake) Gilbert at the Wesleyan Church in Red Cloud. Together, they enjoyed many years sharing a love for dancing, music and daily exercising. Virginia passed away on November 15, 2018.
In his leisure time, Val enjoyed working in his yard. He possessed a strong work ethic and was happiest when he was busy.
After retirement, he still treasured the time he spent on the farm and checking the crops. He was a member of the Lawrence American Legion Post.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Virginia; a son, Larry Kucera in 2014; and a brother, Wencil and wife, Anita, Kucera.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Kathy Kucera of Hastings, Nebraska; Susan Cleveland of Tonganoxie, Kansas; Debbie Alber and husband, Dan, of Blue Hill, Nebraska; Lori Rine and husband, Dave, of Columbus, Nebraska; Randy Kucera of Deweese, Nebraska; Bill Kucera of Norfolk, Nebraska; John Kucera of North Platte, Nebraska, and daughter-in-law, Kim Kucera of Deweese.
Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Agnes Miller; and husband, Alfred, of Superior, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, , September 30, at the Guide Rock Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Benedict officiating.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to service time at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
