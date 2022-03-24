Velma Faye Miner (Hoppes), who was always known as Tiny, was born on September 2, 1935, to Flossie and Ralph Hoppes in Norton, Kansas. With all of her children by her side, she peacefully departed this life on March 21, 2022, at the age of 86.
She grew up in Long Island, Kansas, and attended school there. Tiny was united in marriage to Donald Miner on July, 14, 1953, and made their home in Long Island until moving to Red Cloud, Nebraska, in 1965.
Don and Tiny were blessed with four children, Steve, Connie, Duane and Barb. They were also appointed as guardians to Don’s late brother and sister-in-law’s children, Jim, Janet and Kay.
Tiny worked at the Red Cloud nursing home for 38 years before retiring in 2001. While working there, her sole objective was to ensure that the resident received proper care, along with the utmost dignity that everyone deserves. Countless people have told family members how grateful they were to have Tiny care for their loved one.
She treasured her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tiny’s life was brightened by baking, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She loved to embroider and win at cards. Tiny was also involved in volunteer work for the Webster County Food Pantry, the VFW, and was always there to lend a helping hand.
Very few friends knew Tiny’s given name. She gained her nickname when her grandfather saw her for the first time and Tiny became her common name for the rest of her life. Tiny also liked to use the word “dinky” to describe herself.
Tiny’s smile, laughter, thoughtfulness, and legendary homemade chocolate chip cookies will never be forgotten. Tiny led us by example; she led us in prayer, she led us in strength of character, and perseverance. She also led us with a generous heart and a sweet spirit. Her moral compass will continue to lead us throughout our lives.
Tiny was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Flossie Hoppes, brother Carl Hoppes, sister Ramona Hoppes, son-in-law Mike McVicker, and niece Janet Good.
Tiny is survived by her beloved husband Don Miner of Red Cloud, NE; son Steve Miner and wife Lennie of Lenexa, Kansas; daughter Connie Miner of Berthoud, Colorado; son Duane Miner and wife Mary of Seward, Nebraska; and daughter Barbara McVicker of Berthoud, Colorado; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is sister-in-law Clairene Hoppes of Victoria, Kansas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tiny accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and we know she will hear “well done, good and faithful servant” at heaven’s gate.
Her grandchildren are honored to serve as grandma’s pallbearers and are Erin, Lynnze, Andy, Joe, Jessie, Alex, and Claire.
Funeral services will be held this Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Red Cloud, Nebraska, with Pastor Charles Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the Red Cloud Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present to greet callers from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established by the family for Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
