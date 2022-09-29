Juniata, Nebraska, resident Velma Marie (Kleier) Lisius, 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Azria Health in Blue Hill, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery, rural Juniata.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Concordia Cemetery or Our Place After School Care.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Velma was born April 23, 1935 in Roseland, NE, to Herman and Ida (Johnson) Kleier. She graduated from Juniata High school in 1953.
Velma married Milton Lisius on April 24, 1955, at Christ Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and a beautician.
Velma was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Missionary League, and Women’s Bible Study. She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her grandkids had a special place in her heart.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lonnie Lisius; twin sister, Delma Uden; and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her husband, Milton Lisius; son, Lynn Lisius; grandchildren, Harleigh Lisius, Henry Lisius, Hadyn Lisius; sister, Arlene Anderson; brother, Howard Kleier; brother-in-law, Richard Uden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
