A funeral service for Vera June Schnuerle Wohleb will be held on Saturday, June 11 in Franklin, Nebraska at 2:00 pm at the Hutchins Funeral Home. Visitation and greeting of the family preceding the service at 1:00 pm. A graveside service will be held in the Naponee Cemetery following the funeral service.
Vera June Schnuerle Wohleb of Scottsbluff, NE was born a mile and a half north of Naponee, NE on Oct 22, 1920 to Lilah (Hattan) and George Schnuerle and passed away at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on May 31, 2022 at the age of 101 years young.
She grew up in the Naponee area until her father moved the family to Wood River, Elm Creek and then to Bushnell, NE where Vera graduated in 1938. It was during this time that Vera became smitten with a childhood friend and neighbor boy, Verlyn G. Wohleb.
On September 9, 1942 Vera married Verlyn G. Wohleb in Newark, New Jersey just before he headed to England to serve in World War II. Vera headed to Los Angles to do her part in the war effort by working in a factory.
At the conclusion of the war, Vera and Verlyn moved back to Nebraska as Verlyn entered the education profession as a teacher and later principal. To their union two daughters were born, Lynnda and Victoria. Vera was a devoted wife and mother who did extensive sewing and cooking as the family made educational stops in Stapleton, McCool Junction, Natoma, KS, Red Cloud and Hastings, NE.
Upon retirement Vera and Verlyn traveled across the United States in their motorhome for adventures to Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, and New Orleans for Madre Gras and dance conventions in Independence, IN and Champagne, IL. In later years their travels took them to Nebraska ballrooms in Hastings, The Liederkranz Ballroom in Grand Island, The Flying V in Utica, and the Plamor Ballroom in Lincoln.
Vera’s love of family was a source of pride and admiration for her. She always enjoyed hearing about everyone’s activities and adventures. The activities of her great grand-children were a great source of pride and joy to Vera. If she couldn’t be found in person at a cross country or track meet, soccer game, or dance recital, you can bet she was watching a tennis match, wrestling meet, basketball or volleyball game, or track meet online via live stream, decked out in her Scottsbluff, Kearney, or Lincoln Northeast gear, all while enjoying her coveted ice cold Pepsi and slice (or slices) of pizza.
Preceding Vera in death was her husband of 64 years, Verlyn G Wohleb; her parents, Lilah and George; brothers Kenneth Schnuerle and Bill Schnuerle, brother-in-law Lemoine Stover, sisters-in-law Virginia Britt and Georgiana Kempf, and brother-in-law Bud Janssen.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynnda Shaffer and husband Dr. Ken Shaffer of Kearney and daughter Vicki Bentley of Scottsbluff; sister, Mickey Stover of Oxford, sister-in-law, Alice Schnuerle of Denver; sister-in-law Marilyn Schnuerle of Kearney; foster sister Janetta Graff of Edgewater, Florida; granddaughter, Katie Shaffer Songster and husband Craig of Lincoln, NE; grandson Dr. Rob Shaffer and wife Tova of Kearney; granddaughter Nichole Bentley Schneider and husband Brett of Irving, Texas and grandson Jon Bentley and wife Teresa of Scottsbluff, NE. Great grandchildren Brigham and Laney Songster of Lincoln, Quinten, Evan and Cecilia Shaffer of Kearney, Mitchell and wife Alma Schneider; Zach Schneider, Brayden Schneider and Jackson Briscoe of Dallas, TX; and Kaylee, Emilee, and Natalee Bentley of Scottsbluff, NE, in addition to many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Naponee Community Hall and Naponee Historical Society.
