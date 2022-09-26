Sutton, Nebraska resident Vera Reichert, 104, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Hillcrest View Assisted Living in Sutton.

Interment will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Sutton Cemetery. Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Scott Henry officiating. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m.- 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.