Verdell (Riese) Wheeland, born June 13, 1938, passed away May 25, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, August and Mattie (Tjarks) Riese; sons, Craig, Bruce and Brian; and husband, Richard (Dick) Wheeland.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tim) McGee; grandsons, Timmy (Kate) McGee, Jeremy (Whitney) McGee; great-grandkids, Hank and Reese McGee of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Darcee Wheeland of Kimball; and numerous Riese and Tjarks cousins.
Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha.
