Vergene L. Gunn, 91, (of Edgar, NE), passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Edgar with Rev. Ethan Feistner officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.
Vergene L. Gunn was born November 28, 1930, in Hastings to Norbert and Edna (Ahlstrom) Nelson.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church in Ong. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1949. Vergene married Keith (Tink) Gunn.
Survivors include children, Randal (Carla) Gunn of Grand Island, Larry (Judy) Gunn of Lincoln, Beci (Chris) Blaha of Lincoln, David Gunn of Mount Vernon, WA, and Kevin Gunn of Davenport, IA.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Nelson of Hastings; brother, Daryl (Yvonne) Nelson of Roy, UT.; five granddaughters, six grandsons, five great-granddaughters, eight great-grandsons, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
