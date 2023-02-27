Former Campbell, Nebraska resident Verlyn Irvin L’Heureux, 77, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at Bickford of Lincoln-Assisted Living, Lincoln, NE.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Campbell, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Campbell with Father Adam Sparling officiating. Burial will be at St. Anne’s Cemetery, in Campbell following the service.