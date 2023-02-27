Former Campbell, Nebraska resident Verlyn Irvin L’Heureux, 77, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at Bickford of Lincoln-Assisted Living, Lincoln, NE.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Campbell, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Campbell with Father Adam Sparling officiating. Burial will be at St. Anne’s Cemetery, in Campbell following the service.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, Hastings, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Verlyn was born March 24, 1945, to Irvin and Antoinette (Chevalier) in Campbell, NE. He graduated from Campbell High School in 1963 and received a degree from Kearney State Teachers College.
He began his long sales career working for Folgers Coffee as a premiere salesman. He then purchased Fountain Products and in 1972 started La Rue Coffee and Distributing which expanded throughout Omaha and 12 surrounding states. Verlyn was involved in many community organizations in Omaha including the Executive Club, which was an organization of executives and businessmen in Omaha. He was a generous donor to many churches, schools, colleges, and community organizations.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his parents and Susan L’Heureux.
Survivors include his special friends Ken Kuhlman and the Kuhlman Family, Gary Genereux and the Genereux Family; grandson Tristin O’Gorman; friends Rory Sherman, Jim Smith.
