Verna C. Coxbill (of Edgar, NE) was born near Chester, Nebraska on January 21, 1935, to John and Minola (Durham) Duey. She departed this life on Tuesday May 3, 2022, at the Lancaster rehabilitation in Lincoln NE.
Verna is survived by her four daughters: Carol Adams, Elkhorn; Bonnie (Terry) Trausch, Lincoln; Sherry (Randy) Tjarks, Edgar; Cindy Jo (Mike) Rieger, Edgar; 9 grandchildren: Jason (Tricia) Adams, Lincoln, Laura (Rollin) Biel, Elkhorn; Ryan (Elizabeth) Trausch, Des Moines, Scott (Emily) Trausch, Manhattan, KS: Doug Tjarks, Overland Park, Michael (Tracy) Tjarks, Kearney, Jennifer Stratton (Robbie), Fairfield; Melissa (Mat) Gulizia, Waverly and Katy Boman, Lincoln; 19 great grandchildren. Brother Paul (Peggy) Duey, and brother-in-law Johnny Thornton.
Funeral services are scheduled Saturday 2:00 p.m., May 7, 2022, at Church of the Plains, Presbyterian Church, 407 North C Street, Edgar Nebraska; Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Burial to follow at Edgar Cemetery. Memorials to Church of the Plains, Presbyterian Church, Edgar, Nebraska. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Masks requested. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar, NE is in charge of the arrangements.
