Verna C. Graf Kiesling, 99, of Doniphan, Nebraska, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hastings College View in Hastings.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmier will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery.
Apfel Funeral Home of Grand Island is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan or the Doniphan Fire and Quick Response Team.
Verna was born November 18, 1921, at Blue Hill to Herman and Rose (Kotttwitz) Lepin. The family moved to Doniphan in 1931. She received her education in the Doniphan Public Schools.
On December 9, 1944, Verna was united in marriage to Louis Graf at Doniphan. The couple farmed near Doniphan. Mr. Graf died April 26, 1966.
She married Clarence Kiesling on September 6, 1969. Later the couple moved to Grand Island. Mr. Kiesling died March 22, 2008.
Verna was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan. She loved playing cards, crocheting, doing puzzles, knitting baby caps for St. Francis Medical Center, and following family activities.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Gordon and Sally Graf of Doniphan; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon (Graf) and Tom Johnson of Doniphan; daughter-in-law, Becky (Bowden Graf) Lepin and husband Dick Lepin of Omaha; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Graf; son, Robert Graf; granddaughter Andrea (Johnson) Douglas; brother, Lamar Lepin; sister, Milrae Sullivan; and husband Clarence Kiesling.
