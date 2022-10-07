Verena “Rena” (Hemberger) Gustafson, 82, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away October 5, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, October 10, 2022 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Family present 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home-Lincoln. Rosary will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to EWTN-Eternal Word Television Network and Nebraska Alzheimer’s Association.
