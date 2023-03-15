Vernon Doyle Naggatz, Age 93, passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida on March 8, 2023.
He was born in Hastings, NE and after graduating from Hastings Senior High School, he followed his high school sweetheart, Barbara Wolf to Iowa City, IA. They subsequently were married on July 3, 1949 and enjoyed 61 years together.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His passion and kindness to those he loved was unwavering. He enjoyed working for Moore Business Forms for 40 years, and was involved in the Jaycees, Kiwanis, and Boy Scouts. He was a founding member of St Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City, IA.
He leaves behind sons Robin and Donald; daughters Terri Drury (Keith) and Dawn McGinnis (Kelly); granddaughter Kaelyn; grandsons Zachary (Emily), Austen, Travis, Larry, Tristan (Madison) and Clay; great-grandchildren Aleah, Tyler and Jameson.
He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Naggatz, mother Marie Naggatz (nee Lissman), step-mother Vida Naggatz (Miller), sister Vergene Ransdal (Don), sister Violet, son Ronald, and the love of his life, Barbara Naggatz (nee Wolf).
He will be cremated and brought back to Iowa City, IA to be buried with his love.
There will be a celebration of Vern's life later this summer. On line condolences at www.fullernaples.com
