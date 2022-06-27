Hastings, Nebraska, resident Vernon L. Fox, 87, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private services for the family only will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website for anyone who is not family that would like to watch. To view the service, go to Vernon’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Edgewood Vista or Mary Lanning Hospice.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Vernon was born March 14, 1935, in Hastings, NE, to John and Mildred (Kottwitz) Fox.
He married Jane Bentley on April 25, 1955, in Hastings. Vernon served in the U.S. Army from October 8, 1956, to October 7, 1962.
Vernon worked as a foreman for Hastings Industries until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and Elks Club. Vernon enjoyed camping, water skiing, taking care of the yard, motorcycles, and grilling.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, JoAnn Petersen and LaVonna Dericks; and brother, Don Fox.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Fox of Hastings; children and spouses, Bruce and Misty Fox of Hastings, Julie and Gary Johnson of Hastings, Dave and Carol Fox of Hastings, Steve Fox of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Josh and Jen Fox of Lincoln, Amanda and Nick Frauendorfer of Humphrey, Melanie and Nate Sandoval of Holdrege, Zach Johnson of Hastings, Michaela Fox and Dylan Knobbe of Lincoln, Joseph Fox and Kelsey Sejkora of Lincoln, Matt Lloyd of Hastings; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Gloria Woods of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.