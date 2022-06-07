Vernon L. Plambeck, age 86 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly Kearney, died on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Brookstone Village in Omaha.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney. Pastor Clint Cozier will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.
