Veronica M. “Verna” Meyer, 90, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, NE.
Private family graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation for youth camps and Kearney Tackles Cancer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Verna was born on a farm on July 6, 1932, in Holstein, NE, to John C. and Anna M. (Kaiser) Hemberger, the thirteenth of fourteen children.
She graduated from Holstein High School in 1950 and was married to Murray “Dean” Meyer on January 30, 1954, in Red Cloud, NE, by the Justice of the Peace.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings and worked as a teacher’s aide for Hastings Public Schools until she retired in 1993.
Verna and Dean, her true love and first priority, filled their nearly 70 years together with dancing, music, camping, boating, and time with their children and grandchildren. She was a lady of great class, warmth, natural beauty, and a dependable partner and friend.
Whether it was making baked goods for special occasions, growing a garden that filled her home with nourishment and color, or crocheting and sewing, Verna will be remembered for her love of things made from scratch, and the love she poured from her heart into each handcrafted item.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Tony Hernandez; infant grandson, John Meyer; eight brothers; and five sisters.
She is survived by her husband Dean Meyer of Kearney; children, Debra Hernandez of Omaha, NE, Steve Meyer of Hastings, Mike Meyer of Hastings, Jodi Peshek of Kearney; in-laws, Kenna Sidlo of Hastings, Becky Meyer of Hastings, Craig Peshek of Hastings; grandchildren, Nathaniel Hernandez of Omaha, Adrian Hernandez of Omaha, Matthew Meyer of Hastings, Tyler Meyer of Hastings, Samuel Peshek of Omaha, Bailey (Peshek) Petersen of Cambridge, Lydia Meyer of Omaha, Nina Meyer of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Henry Hernandez of Omaha, Truman Hernandez of Omaha, Mason Meyer of Hastings, Haddie Meyer of Hastings, and Rex Petersen of Cambridge, NE.
