Vesta Kathleen Dorn, the daughter of Ruby May (Fogg) and Fred B. Copley was born September 13, 1933, near Inavale, Nebraska. She departed this life on January 12, 2022, at her home in Red Cloud at the age of 88 years.
Vesta attended rural grade schools and graduated from Red Cloud High School with the class of 1950. She attended Kearney State Teachers College and began teaching in rural Franklin County schools, teaching for 10 years and continued to substitute teach thereafter.
She was united in marriage with Bobbie Lee Dorn on August 3, 1952, in Franklin. To this union three daughters were born, Iantha, Melanie, and Monica. Bob and Vesta made their home in Franklin before moving to their farm near Red Cloud in 1962. They remained on the farm for 60 years. Vesta was a full-time farm wife and homemaker, continued to substitute teach and later worked as an insurance agent. In their retirement Bob and Vesta enjoyed traveling and camping.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Bernard Copley, and sister Gloria Harkins.
Left to cherish her memory are husband of 69 years Bob Dorn; daughters, Iantha Miller, Melanie Hoffman and husband Wayne and Monica Schmitz and husband Troy; grandchildren, Dane (Kyla) Miller, McKinze Miller, Landon (Brianna) Hoffman, Aliese Hoffman, Brady Schmitz and fiancé Maddy O’Tool and Drue Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Josie Miller and Emma, Olivia and Wyatt Hoffman; other relatives and a host of friends.
Services were held January 15, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Red Cloud. Burial was held in the Red Cloud Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is in charge of the arrangements.
