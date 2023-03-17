Hastings, Nebraska, resident Vicki A. Griffin, 69, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 4:22 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Vicki A. Griffin, 69, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Vicki was born on April 10, 1953, in Hastings to Carl and Marie (Johnson) Williams. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1971.
Vicki married Alan Griffin on September 1, 1979. He preceded her in death on August 15, 1995.
She worked in the food service industry for 20 years before retiring in 2020. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan Griffin; and aunts, Ruth and Dorothy.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse Jenn and Jeremiah Bolling; grandchildren Zayne Bolling and Timber Bolling; close friends Kim and Tony Small, Sarah Small, James and Angie (unofficial grandchildren Elizabeth, Caden, Kaleb and Olivia) Barb Schmidt, Lance Warren and Marjorie Macomber.
