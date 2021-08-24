Nebraska City, Nebraska resident Vicky L. Davis, 67, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home.
Vicky requested a celebration of life barbeque in lieu of funeral services. This celebration of life took place on July 11th in Nebraska City. Vicky was able to enjoy a beautiful day with her family.
Vicky was born March 13, 1954, in Fairbury, Nebraska to Jim & Leona (Richter) Silvester. Vicky grew up in Fairbury along with her 6 siblings. Vicky married in 1971 and to this union she had four children.
Vicky worked as both a homemaker raising her children and as a special education para-educator at College View in Glendale, CA. She loved assisting the teachers and working with the special children that attended College View. She was recognized as para-educator of the year at GUSD in 2001. She sadly retired from this position in 2010 after 18 years of dedicated service.
Vicky was an avid “I Love Lucy” fan and enjoyed target shooting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Leona Silvester; her nephew, Jeremy Thompson; and her beloved dog, Sulley.
Survivors include her children, Terri (Dale) Granville of Selma, OR, Scot (Karla) Davis of Nebraska City, Patrick (Rachel) Davis of Hastings, Dale (Jessica) Davis of Harvard; grandchildren, Nikolas Granville, Victoria Granville, Tyler Granville, Anna Granville, Matthew Davis, Eli Davis Jack Davis, Gage Davis, Carly Davis, Patrick Davis Jr., Lincoln Davis, Joshua Davis, Vivian Davis, Whitney Davis, Liam Davis, Noah Davis, Cole Davis; great-grandchildren, Korbin Granville, Bodie Granville, Nikara Granville, Riott Granville, Ariyah Davis; siblings, Danny Silvester of Crete, Randy Silvester of Indianapolis, IN, Debra Asch of Hastings, Theo Joe of Fairbury, Marsheila of Fairbury, Chris Silvester of Beatrice; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Revelation 21:4
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
