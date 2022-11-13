Hastings, Nebraska, resident Victor Spady, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Memorial Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Victor’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Victor was born August 24, 1938, in Hastings to Fred and Mabel (Denton) Spady.
He attended Hastings High School and graduated from the U.S. Armed Forces Institute in 1956, and the U.S. Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, IL. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Valley Forge.
He married Sharon K. Johnson on October 2, 1959. They were married for 63 years. Victor owned and operated Vic Spady Motors in Hastings and Ord, NE, for many years.
He attended Second Presbyterian Church, and over the years enjoyed collecting cars, fishing, boating, horse races, Nebraska football, retirement in Florida, and the ocean.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mabel Spady; and brothers, Bob Spady and Paul Spady.
Survivors include wife, Sharon Spady; children and spouses, Todd Spady, Scott and Susan Spady, Kandy and Mike Paulson, Kathy Spady Hoffman and Mark Hoffman; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Spady and Rick Spady; sisters, Marlene Spady Skeen and Pam Spady
