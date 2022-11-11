Hastings, Nebraska resident Victor Spady, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Providence Place, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery. A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.