Hastings, Nebraska resident Viola Mae Melvin, 87, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Reverend Micah Gaunt officiating. Private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book Signing will be Friday, January 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Viola was born October 24, 1934, in Nuckolls County, NE, to Oscar F. and Margaret (Fichtner) Mosier. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1951. Viola married Leland “Lee” G. Melvin on May 26, 1951.
Viola was a homemaker. She was employed by the Tribune circulation department and the Village Diner. Viola was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gerald “Gary” Melvin; two brothers, LaVern “Bud” Mosier and Donald Mosier.
Survivors include her husband, Leland G. “Lee” Melvin; son and spouse, Craig & Jill Melvin of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Cory Melvin of Souix Falls, SD, Jeni & Jesse Synder of Omaha, Heidi & Karel Polacek of Clatonia, Hannah & Aaron Rodgers of Hastings, Haley Melvin of Hastings, Hillary Melvin & Dev Hiripitiyage of Overland Park, KS; great-grandchildren, Alex & Emily Synder, Savannah & Mabel Polacek, Carter, Landen & Parker Rodgers, Azariah, Aijalyn, & Arrielly Melvin, Dean Hiripitiya; the nieces, Joyce, Faye, Evelyn, Alice, Amy, Janet, Donna, Betty, Lyneette, Julie & Rhonda; the nephews, David, Dean, Tony, Chuck, Dan, Jimmy, Robin & Roy.
