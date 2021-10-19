Hastings, Nebraska resident Violet Lee Hubel, 94, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Violet was born January 22, 1927, in Jewell County, KS to Ray Claude and Ethel (Rothchild) Sanderson. She graduated from Chambers High School in 1945. Violet married Otto Hubel on June 15, 1947; he preceded her in death on April 18, 2007. After graduating from high school, Violet taught in a rural Holt County School for two years.
She was a dietary manager at Neligh Nursing Home until her retirement in 1991 when Violet and Otto moved to Hastings from Clearwater, NE. She attended Juniata United Methodist Church and was a member of United Methodist Women, Juniata Methodist Quilting Group, and American Legion Auxiliary in Chambers #320.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto Hubel; son, Wayne; and three brothers, Rovert, Clarence, and Terry Sanderson.
Survivors include her daughters, Elayne (James) Landwehr of Hastings, Sharon Hubel Blockson of WV; grandchildren Ashley Landwehr, Tereza (Chris) Varner, Cal (Shawna) Marina; 3 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Lena Blair of Urbandale, IA; sister-in-law, Lois Sanderson of Atkinson; numerous nieces and nephews.
