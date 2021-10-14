Hastings, Nebraska resident Violet Lee Hubel, 94, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers. Book signing will be 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.