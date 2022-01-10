Hastings, Nebraska resident Virgil Eugene Eitzmann, 76, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Virgil’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Virgil was born January 19, 1945, in Superior, NE to Oscar & Mabel (Kuper) Eitzmann. He graduated from Lovewell High School in Lovewell, KS. Virgil married Marjorie Benker on August 24, 1969.
Virgil worked at Flowserve for 45 years until his retirement. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Camping Club. Virgil enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing, vacationing in Estes Park, and watching Nebraska Huskers, Denver Broncos, and Denver Nuggets play.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Lorie Eitzmann; aunts; and uncles.
Survivors include his wife Marjorie Eitzmann of Hastings; children & spouses, Amy & Rodney Heffner of Hastings, Angela & Mike Sipp of Hastings; grandchildren, Kayden Sipp, Cameron Sipp; brothers & spouses, Wayne Eitzmann of Deshler, Stanley & Joyce Eitzmann of Omaha, Myron & Marsha Eitzmann of Courtland; aunt Hilda Eitzmann of Byron; many nieces & nephews.
