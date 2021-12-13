Virgil Eugene Holz, age 85, of Harvard, Nebraska, formerly of O’Neill, passed away December 11, 2021 at the Rest Haven Nursing Home in Harvard.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Hastings, NE. Virgil’s book signing is one hour before service time at the church.
Virgil was born May 17, 1936 in O’Neill, NE to Julius Holz and Pearl (Inks) Holz. He graduated from O’Neill Public School in 1954. He served in the National Guard and then started his working career in 1958 with Consumer Public Power, which is now Nebraska Public Power District. He retired after 40 years of service in 1998.
He married Judy (Lyman) Denny in 1963 until her passing in 1987. They lived in Bassett, O’Neill, and Harvard. They raised four children, Debbie, Randy, Jim, and Scott. His hobbies included refurbishing antique tractors, woodworking, and making wine for friends. He also enjoyed following Husker sports. In 1989 he married Delores Cassell until her passing in 1997.
Virgil is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Hansen; 3 sons, Randy (Judy) Holz, Jim (Paula) Holz, and Scott (Anne) Holz; 7 grandchildren, Lacy (Matt) Beard, Barry (Jenni) Hansen, Sarah (Bob) Hock, Chris (Jeanne) Holz, Katie (Garett) Kreutzer, Mikhail Holz, and Kyle Holz; 8 great-grandchildren, Kylee, Tyler, Colby, Dexter, Will, Addie, Brayden, and Carlie.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, wife, Judy, and wife, Dee.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings is in charge of arrangements.
