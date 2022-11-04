Virginia I. Keating, 92, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney.
Memorial graveside services will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE, at a later date. Memorials in Virginia’s honor are kindly suggested to Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.
Virginia Irene Keating was born on January 29, 1930, in Concordia, KS, to Joshua Ray and Velma Irene (Godfrey) Garlow. She grew up in the Concordia, KS, and Lincoln, NE, area, attending school at Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska Wesleyan.
She was united in marriage to Thomas Neil Keating on August 12, 1951, in Lincoln and to this union four children were born: Michael Thomas Keating, Sharon Rae (Keating) Jorgensen, Kenneth John Keating and Karen Sue (Keating) Jung.
The family made their home in Hastings, NE, where she was employed by First National Bank. She also lived in St. Louis, MO, and Fort Collins, CO.
Virginia was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, PEO and Alpha Gamma Delta. She enjoyed reading, gardening, photography, modeling and walking.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kenneth (Piper) Keating of Katy, TX; daughters, Sharon (Greg) Jorgensen of Minden, NE, and Karen (Steve) Jung of St. louis, MO; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Rae (Garlow) and husband, Randy Gorby; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Neil Keating, and son, Michael Thomas Keating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.