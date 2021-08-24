Hastings, Nebraska resident Virginia K. Johnston, 72, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
