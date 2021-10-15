Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Virginia Lee Busboom, 78, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill.
Private family graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Virginia was born July 3, 1943, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Kermit and Anna (Rothfuss) Gunderson.
Virginia graduated from Hastings High School in 1961 and attended business school in Grand Island. She married Richard Busboom. They later divorced. She was a homemaker.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Todd Busboom.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Brenda and Bob Bergman of Centennial, Colorado; and siblings, Margaret Piel of Fort Collins, Colorado, Doyle Gunderson of Hastings, and Waldene Gunderson of Hastings.
