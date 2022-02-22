Virginia M. Dack, 88, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on February 25 at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. A Visitation will take place the evening prior from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Virginia was born on May 8, 1933, in Harvard, NE to George and Josephine (Kline) Schueler. She grew up in Hastings and received her education at Harvard Public Schools. She married Ernest (Corky) Aldrich May 22, 1952. Together they had 6 children. They later divorced, and Virginia then married Dale Dack on August 17, 1984 in Hastings. The couple lived in Hastings, where she was employed by GSV.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, camping, sewing and family reunions.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Marlin (Gloria) Aldrich of Hastings, Darryl (Linda) Aldrich of Hastings and Terry (Pam) Aldrich of Grand Island; daughters, Bonnie (Joe) Roberts of Harvard, Shirley (Al) Hittner of Juniata and Julie (Fred) Wiseman of Juniata; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Joyce) Schueler of NM, Joe (Rey) Schueler of TX, Robert (Jan) Schueler of NE and Mike (Betty) Schueler of KS; and sisters, Joann (Bob) Hill and Dorothy Parker both of NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and sister, Judy Pearson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.