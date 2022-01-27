Virginia Mikesell, 82, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Sumner Place in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Private services were held. Cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
Virginia was born May 20, 1939, in Delavan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Kenneth and Bessie (Johnson) Delap. She retired from Dutton-Lainson in Hastings. Virginia was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Eagles Club where she served as past president in Hastings.
Virginia is survived by her children, Kay Glantz of Kearney, Micki McKay of Prescott, AZ, Ed Mikesell of Alpena, AR, and Carriann Mikesell of Lincoln; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her son Wally Kerr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.