Hastings, Nebraska resident Virginia R. Glen, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home.

Virginia was born February 1, 1938, in Cozad, NE to Robert Dean and Lois Maxine (Carlson) Scott. She graduated from Cozad High School in 1956. Virginia worked for Sperry New Holland in Lexington, and then typed criminal reports for Mesa Police Department for many years until she retired. She moved to Hastings in July 2019 and lived at Good Samaritan with her dog, Macy. Virginia was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed spending time with her family.

