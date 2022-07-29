Hastings, Nebraska resident Virginia R. Glen, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home.
Virginia was born February 1, 1938, in Cozad, NE to Robert Dean and Lois Maxine (Carlson) Scott. She graduated from Cozad High School in 1956. Virginia worked for Sperry New Holland in Lexington, and then typed criminal reports for Mesa Police Department for many years until she retired. She moved to Hastings in July 2019 and lived at Good Samaritan with her dog, Macy. Virginia was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raymond Scott; sister, Vivian McCann; and brother-in-law, Donnie Dyer.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Michyle Glen of Cottage Grove, WI, Roger & Lucinda Glen of Hastings, NE, Laurie & Paul Mikel of Chandler, AZ, Kurt & Sheila Glen of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren & spouses, Sean Glen & Bailey Burr, Julia Glen, Murphy Glen, Dylan Glen, Derek Glen, Katelyn & Marcos Trejo; great-grandchildren, Charley, Josie and one on the way (Jude); siblings & spouse, Maraen Dyer of Hastings, NE, Becky & Gary Guidice of Worland, WY; sister-in-law, Donna Scott; uncle, Rod Carlson of Cozad, NE; aunt, Marion Carlson of Cozad, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. A private family burial will be at Cozad Cemetery in Cozad at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.