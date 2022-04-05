Virginia Thomsen, 87, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away April 4, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, April 8, 2022, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be suggested to Evangelical Free Church.
Virginia was born on October 14, 1934, in Petersburg, NE to Jewell and Hilma (Jacobson) Johnson. She grew up in rural Newman Grove, NE and received her education at Newman Grove. She was united in marriage to Donald Thomsen on June 21, 1953. After which the couple lived in Grand Island, NE where she was a homemaker and seamstress. She also lived in Hastings, NE in her later years.
She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church, White Cross and the Village Bible Study. She was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island and was also involved in various mission projects.
Virginia is survived by her son, Gregory (Susan) Thomsen of Lincoln, NE; daughters, Lynnette (Ron) Foster of Hastings and Janeece (Dan) Trontvet of Newfolden, MN; brother, Louis (Joyce) Johnson of Springhill, KS; and sisters, Lola Muller of Kansas City, MO and Pat (Verlyn) Carlson of Fremont, NE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Jewell and Hilma; and her brother, Wendell Johnson.
