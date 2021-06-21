Vivian Cook Mundorff, devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 in Sun City West, Arizona at the age of 95.
She was born Vivian May Cook on Oct. 10, 1925, in Clay Center, Nebraska to Edwin E and Lillian G. Marshall Cook. The first of four children, she learned discipline and determination from living on the family farm through the Depression, the Dust Bowl and the home front of World War II.
She married James C. Mundorff of Clay Center on October 6, 1946, just four days shy of her 21st birthday. Together they contributed three boys to the post war baby boom, Michael Bruce, Terry Allen and Kevin Marshall. Mom and dad resided in Lincoln and Salt Lake City, Utah, retiring to the warmth of Phoenix, Arizona.
She is survived by her three sons; three grandchildren, Erik (Mandy), Alex and Sabrina; two brothers, Vernon (Joanne) and Lawrence; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years and one brother, Kenneth.
She was an avid animal lover. Donations to the animal welfare non-profit of your choice would honor her life and memory.
