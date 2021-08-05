Former Sutton, Nebraska resident Walter Davis, 78, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with Jay Davis officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, from 9-10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
