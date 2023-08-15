Walter G. Witte, 91, Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Rosary will be Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. and Mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. both at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill with Father Adam Sparling officiating.
Burial with military rites by Kent Kailey Post #45 and the Army National Guard will be in the Blue Hill Catholic Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill.
Memorials can be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill.
Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements
Walter was born on August 4, 1932, to Alvin V. and Charlotte C. (Schroer) Witte in Webster County, Nebraska. He attended country school in Webster County through the eighth grade.
He served in the Army from March 31, 1953, to March 30, 1955. He married LaVera A. Hofstetter on May 14, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, Nebraska.
Walter was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill, Kent Kailey Post #45, Lawrence, Knights of Columbus, former church board member, former board member of the Blue Hill Co-op, former Webster County Commissioner for 20 years.
He farmed south of Blue Hill until retiring and moving into Blue Hill. They moved to Tiffany Square from Blue Hill in February of 2020.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, LaVera, Grand Island; one son and daughter-in-law, Norman (Penny) Witte, Blue Hill; four grandchildren, Scott (Lyndsey) Witte, Hastings, Rachael (Phillip) Runyan, Blue Hill, April (Brandon) Hotovy, Grand Island, Maci Witte, Blue Hill; eleven great-grandchildren; three sisters and brother-in-law, Joan Rempe, Superior, NE, Doris Hartman, Blue Hill, Marie (Russell) Paulson, Hastings; three sisters-in-law, Laura Witte, Hastings, Kathy Witte, Chicago, IL, Eleanor Schendt, Hastings; two brothers and sister-in-law, Robert Witte, Blue Hill, Richard (Pam) Witte, Kearney, NE., many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin V. and Charlotte Witte; parents-in-law, Albert and Mary Hofstetter; infant sister; one grandson, Travis Witte; one great-grandson, Javin Witte; one sister and brother-in-law, Mildred (Bob) Buschkoetter; three brothers and sister-in-law, Ronald (Mary) Witte, Louis Witte, Alvin H. Witte; three brothers-in-law, Eddy Rempe, Rodney Hartman, John Degener; three sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Viola Hofstetter, Alice (Gerald) Kohmetscher, Bertha (Irvin) Kathman; four brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernon Hofstetter, Donald Hofstetter, James (LaVeta) Hofstetter, Raymond Schendt.
