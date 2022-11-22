Hastings, Nebraska resident Walter Irmer, 81, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Burial with military rites by York American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 28, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in York. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. with family present 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 27, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.