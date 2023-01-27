Hastings, Nebraska, resident Walter J. Walker, 92, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.