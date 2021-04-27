Sutton, Nebraska resident Walter V. “Walt” Becker, 101 passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 3, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastors Mary Scott and Eric Biehl officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1-8 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Walt was born March 27, 1920, southeast of Sutton in Clay County to David and Marie (Scheierman) Becker. He received his education at District 92 country school southeast of Sutton in Fillmore County. He married Loretta Dowdy on July 10, 1943, in Norfolk, VA. They were married for 68 years. Walt hand-picked corn in Iowa and worked at Gooch Mills in Lincoln. He entered the United States Army on August 10, 1942. Walt proudly served his country in the 233rd Engineer Combat Battalion in Honolulu, HI., Guam, the island of Leyte in the Philippines and in Okinawa. He was discharged on January 10, 1946. Walt was elated to be able to be included in an honor flight to see the World War II Memorial and other historical sites in Washington, D.C., in April of 2009, and he was honored to receive a Quilt of Valor recently. After the war, he returned to Sutton and farmed. In his lifetime, he went from farming with two mules to operating auto-steer machinery. He actively farmed until he was 95, including operating the combine for harvest.
He was a member of the Federated Church as well as the American Legion for over 70 years, Geneva VFW and 40/8. Walt served on many boards, but the Clay County Groundwater Board was his passion.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Monica Becker of Scottsdale, AZ, Kim and Becky Becker of Sutton, and Brian and Stacy Becker of Hastings; grandchildren, Jason and wife Melissa Becker of Ankeny, IA, Anna Becker of Seattle, WA, Nikki and husband Scott Sjuts of Trumbull, Bryce and wife Tara Becker of McFarland, WI, and Breann, Brooke and Blake Becker all of Hastings; step-grandchildren, Troy and wife Sheryl Rodgers of Omaha, and Amy Rodgers of Wahoo; great-grandchildren, Easton, Ella and Emmarie Becker all of Ankeny, IA, Harrison and Preston Sjuts both of Trumbull, Colby Schwinn of Bakersfield, CA, Ava Binsfeld, Charlotte and Miles Becker all of McFarland, WI; step-great-grandchildren, Alexa, Lillian and Delaney Rodgers all of Omaha, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Becker; his parents, David and Marie Becker; sister, Mathilda Roemmich; and brothers, Harold, Paul and Ben Becker.
